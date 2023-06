Isendre Ahfua (Seattle, WA/ O'Dea High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty fourth edition of the All-American Bowl, Ahfua will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Alamodome in San Antonio,

Four-Star Isendre Ahfua Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports