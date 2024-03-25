Four-star IMG Academy recruit gets live look at new Florida LB coach

Like any serious recruit, IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng wants to know more about the coaches in place to develop him at the universities he’s still considering.

At the University of Florida, that would be Ron Roberts, who the football program hired as an executive head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach over the offseason. Owusu-Boateng visited the Swamp for one of Roberts’ first weekend of spring practices.

The experience was an eye-opening one for the linebacker, according to Swamp247.

“I was seeing the way Coach Roberts does things with his linebackers,” Owusu-Boateng said to Swamp247. “Not only that, but seeing the way he interacts and the way they interact with him as well. It tells me a lot just about his coaching or about his leadership, and how he sees his linebackers being fit for the scheme he has for them.”

Owusu-Boateng got a chance to see where he’d fit in Florida’s scheme and how those practices would run. Should he sign with UF, Owusu-Boatgeng is likely to spend time at both the MIKE and WILL linebacker positions in Gainesville.

A return visit isn’t on the books just yet, but an official visit might be in the works. Right now, he has summer dates locked in with Georgia, Stanford and South Carolina. An official visit to Florida might have to wait until the season begins.

Owusu-Boateng is a consensus four-star recruit ranked the highest by Rivals.com at No. 24 overall in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major services, puts him at No. 59 nationally and No. 5 among linebackers in the class.

