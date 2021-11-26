Four-star Hykeem Williams on Saturday’s Rutgers visit: ‘they’re on track to be great in the next few years’

One of the top wide receivers in the class of 2023 will be at Rutgers on Saturday, giving yet another look at the program.

Four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is flying up to New Jersey on Saturday morning to spend the day at Rutgers and watch the game against Maryland. Williams is the No. 52 player in the nation for the class of 2023 according to Rivals and he said this is his third trip up to Rutgers.

He is a standout at Stranahan in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Rutgers (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) hosts Maryland (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) in the regular season finale with bowl eligibility on the line for both programs.

“I just like the energy up there, I like the great coaches, the players, just everything,” Williams told ‘Rutgers Wire.’ “I believe that program will be great. “They’re progressing, they’re starting to get more players. Last year they won three games, this year they’re on track to win six or more…on that pace, they’re on track to be great in the next few years.”

He said that his recruitment is wide-open but that Rutgers along with Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC and Clemson are recruiting him the hardest. Clemson hasn’t offered yet, he says.

This year, he has made unofficial visits to Miami, Florida State and Georgia. He hopes to visit Michigan State, Oklahoma and Clemson sometime after the new year.

Family atmosphere is important to him, acknowledging that most programs offer a chance to get to the next level.

Saturday’s game at Rutgers means less about getting bowl eligibility, Williams says, than “vibing with the coaches and players…seeing that last game experience and how it goes.” His interest in Rutgers seems to be legitimate.

As far as his recruitment at Rutgers, he said the bond being built with wide receiver coach Tiquan Underwood is growing. Underwood, a former Rutgers star, played for head coach Greg Schiano in the Big East and then the NFL.

“He’s the one I talk to the most,” Williams said of Underwood.

“Knowing that he played the position I play at Rutgers, played in the league, played for coach Schiano before in the league. That means he must know a lot.”