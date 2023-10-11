Four-star guard Liam Campbell explains why he chose USC men’s basketball

Liam Campbell, a standout and state champion at Owyhee High School (Idaho), committed to USC earlier this year. Campbell chose the Trojans over Boise State, Utah, Colorado State, St. Mary’s, Santa Clara, Utah State, Washington State, Stanford, and others.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard is ranked as the nation’s No. 79 overall prospect in the class of 2024, the No. 16 shooting guard, and Idaho’s top overall recruit, according to 247Sports.

The four-star recruit was USC’s first commit in the class of 2024.

Liam Campbell spoke to On3 about his decision to choose USC.

“I chose USC because I want to be a part of a winning program who can develop me into a great player while fighting to win a national championship,” he said.

USC head coach Andy Enfield and staff have impressed on the recruiting front of late. The Trojans put together the No. 3 class in the nation for the 2023 cycle, bringing in five-star point guard Isaiah Collier and four-star shooting guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James. D.J. Rodman also transferred in from Washington State.

NEWS: Liam Campbell, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard in the 2024 class, has committed to USC, he tells me. Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/uNUsAtMePV pic.twitter.com/BcEmFA6MIn — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 5, 2023

