Four-star guard in 2025 class likely to visit UNC in Fall

North Carolina has identified its top targets in the 2025 recruiting class, offering 15 prospects so far early on in the cycle. After Hubert Davis and his staff extended some more offers a few weeks ago, one prospect has drawn the interest of the Tar Heels.

And now he’s likely visiting later on in 2024.

Four-star combo guard Derek Dixon is reportedly set to visit North Carolina in the Fall per Colby Giacubeno. The Washington DC prospect is ascending in his recruitment and has a total of 17 offers so far, including from UNC, Iowa, Maryland, Syracuse, Pitt, and Virginia among others.

Always a fun experience watching top-60 ‘25 @GonzagaHoops G Derek Dixon dissect in PnR’s. 18PTS, 7REBS & 5ASTS in a win over John Marshall. Will visit North Carolina this fall. 👤: https://t.co/lNNIB8xSHL pic.twitter.com/neKtMc1FbH — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) June 23, 2024

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Dixon is ranked No. 62 nationally, No. 12 combo guard, and the No. 3 player in Washington DC per the 247Sports recruiting rankings for the 2025 class.

But Dixon likely isn’t the only prospect set to visit UNC this Fall either. With the Tar Heels having over a dozen offers out, other players will likely make visits as well, giving the Tar Heels some chances to impress big recruiting targets moving forward.

Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from any prospect in the 2025 class but it’s still early. Building on an impressive 2024 class is the goal for the Tar Heels and being able to land some top talent in 2025 would be a good start.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire