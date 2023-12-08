Four-star Georgia WR commit sets official visit with LSU

Four-star Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver commit NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle is planning to visit another college football program. Tuggle, who has been committed to Georgia since April 2023, is planning to take an official visit to the LSU Tigers on Dec. 15-17, which is right before the early signing window. The timing of Tuggle’s visit means that he could be flipping to LSU.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs recently did a home visit with the elite wide receiver recruit. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver is a member of the class of 2024.

Tuggle has shown excellent versatility for Northwood High School in Nappanee, Indiana. The Northwood star has sharply risen up recruiting rankings. Tuggles is ranked as the No. 83 player in the class of 2024. Tuggle is the No. 16 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in Indiana.

On tape, Tuggle is an explosive athlete. The talented wide receiver makes sharp cuts and is a playmaker when he gets the football. Tuggle shows the ability to track the ball well and is capable of making contested catches over defensive backs.

The four-star wide receiver has impressive tape on Hudl. Tuggle’s juke move is quite effective. Tuggle is elusive after the catch.

Georgia football has 28 commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 class in the country. Tuggle is one of Georgia’s two wide receiver commitments in the class of 2024. The Dawgs may also look to add a wide receiver via the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire