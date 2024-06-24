Four-star Georgia target Dontrell Glover announces decision

After moving up his commitment date a matter of days ago, four-star interior offensive lineman Dontrell Glover announced his decision on Monday afternoon. Glover officially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Tennessee, South Carolina, and Florida State, giving Kirby Smart yet another major recruiting pickup in the month of June.

Glover is listed at 6-foot 2, 315 pounds, and plays at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. He is the 16th rated interior offensive lineman in the nation per 247Sports and the 34th ranked prospect in the state of Georgia. While recruited as an interior lineman, he started at left tackle a season ago, showing his versatility.

With the addition of Glover, the Dawgs have now secured 14 commitments in the class of 2025. He joins fellow four-star Mason Short as the second offensive lineman to commit thus far, with more expected to come in the near future.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire