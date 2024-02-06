Four-star Georgia linebacker commit no longer considering Florida State

Elite linebacker recruit Jadon Perlotte has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since Dec. 2022. Several months ago the four-star linebacker was projected to flip his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles. Now, Perlotte is no longer considering Florida State.

Perlotte told On3, “I dropped Florida State, so I’m not even looking at them anymore.”

Perlotte plays football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the top high school football programs in the country. Perlotte played alongside elite Georgia signee KJ Bolden this past season at Burford.

The four-star, who grew up as a Georgia fan, is the No. 54 recruit nationally and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia in the class of 2025. The elite linebacker is the sixth-ranked player at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker runs track and has committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl. Perlotte’s brother, Jordan, plays college football for Wofford. Kirby Smart and Georgia have the top recruiting class in the nation in the 2024 recruiting cycle ahead of national signing day.

