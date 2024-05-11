Four-star Georgia commit schedules official visit to Auburn

Jadon Perlotte has been a Georgia pledge since December 2022, but Auburn has remained in the mix to flip him before signing day.

The four-star linebacker from Buford High School (Georgia) has scheduled several official visits this summer, and Auburn is included in the mix. Perlotte

Despite being committed to Georgia for over a year, Perlotte has been a frequent visitor to the Plains. Since April 2023, Perlotte has visited Auburn seven times, most recently stopping by on Feb. 4. Following his visit to Auburn for the Ole Miss game last October, Perlotte told On3 that he enjoys every visit to Auburn that he has made.

“I love it down here. I don’t come down here for no reason. I know I don’t tell a lot of people I’m coming down here. I try to stay on the low, but I come down here a lot,” Perlotte said. “Why wouldn’t you want to be here? They love you. Everybody does.”

In addition to his Auburn visit, Perlotte will also visit Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, and Georgia during the month of June. Perlotte is a four-star linebacker from the 2025 recruiting cycle. He is the No. 12 linebacker according to 247Sports, and is the No. 13 recruit from Georgia.

