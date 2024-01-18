Four-star Garden State WR recruit sets visit date with Florida

Florida has been hosting a plethora of prep prospects since the opening of the college football recruiting contact period and there has been no sign of Billy Napier and Co. slowing down anytime soon.

Plenty of top recruits have made plans to visit the Swamp this month, including four-star wide receiver Quincy Porter out of Oradell (New Jersey) Bergen Catholic in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound pass-catcher told 247Sports that he plans to visit on Friday, Jan. 26.

The Gators extended their offer to the Garden State product on April 27 — two days after the Florida State Seminoles. The high school junior will also stop in Tallahassee to see Mike Norvell’s program on Saturday after spending time in Gainesville.

Porter is ranked No. 37 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 32 and 5, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Rutgers Scarlett Knights a 23.6% chance of signing him, followed by the Michigan Wolverines (20.7%), Penn State Nittany Lions (9.3%) and Ohio State Buckeyes (7.7%).

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire