Four-star Gabriel Winowich sees Rutgers football trending up

Gabriel Winowich is excited to see the growth of the Rutgers football recruiting class, especially

As the first four-star recruit to commit to this class (and second overall verbal), Winowich has watched this class grow. A running back from Michigan, he has been present on social media, trying to help recruit other top prospects to the program.

He will be helped by the fact that he is transferring this fall to Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.) where he will be a teammate of fellow Rutgers commit, quarterback A.J. Surace. 247Sports was the first to report of Winowich’s transfer.

The Rutgers class currently stands at three commits ranked as a four-star recruit. Winowich committed in January and then tight end.wide receiver K.J Duff and Kaj Sanders have committed the past two weeks.

In talking about the pair of new four-stars in this 2024 recruiting class, Winowich echoed the sentiments of his future head coach, Greg Schiano. Set to enter his fourth year back at Rutgers, Schiano has consistently referred to his program as a developmental one.

He won’t chase stars, Schiano has said. Instead, he will recruit based off culture and fit and then develop the players.

“At the end of the day, it really doesn’t mean much on the field, but it is really just a tribute to coach Schiano and the rest of the staff on what an amazing job they’ve done,” Winowich told Rutgers Wire. “I think you’re going to see a tumble effect with the 25’ class and so forth. coach Schiano is really building something great.”

Winowich is a four-star according to 247Sports and ESPN.

The addition of Sanders is big for Rutgers on the field – Sanders is a big-time player who projects to see legitimate playing time as a true freshman. But his commitment also sends a message to other top recruits that Rutgers can attract top players.

“Well it’s obviously a huge get and any time you’re getting a stud like Kaj it’s a huge boost. Kaj is the type of player that is going to be a difference maker (from) Day 1 on the field but also the locker room,” Winowich said. “And I know how fired up I am to be able to play alongside him for years to come not to mention the rest of this ’24 group.”

Willy Love planning an ACC official visit, talks Rutgers relationship

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire