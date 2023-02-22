Four-star Gabriel Winowich excited by Rutgers football quarterback commit A.J. Surace

Rutgers football added a third commitment to the 2024 recruiting class with the addition of quarterback A.J. Surace. For Gabriel Winowich, this is a big addition to the class.

The top-ranked quarterback in New Jersey, Surace is a three-star who is ranked the eighth-best player in the state according to 247Sports. He had a strong offer list that included programs like Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Temple among others.

For Winowich, the addition of Surace was huge news. A four-star running back out of Michigan, Winowich committed to the Scarlet Knights in January following a visit on the campus.

Surace makes it three commitments to Rutgers for this recruiting class, all on the offensive side of the ball (offensive lineman Kenny Jones committed to Rutgers in November).

“Well, I was pumped up after I heard about his commitment and I was just really excited about the great start we’ve had for this class of 24’ so far,” Winowich told Rutgers Wire this week. “I really think his commitment is going to help spike this class a lot and it allows us to reach out to more kids and help build this class up. Looking forward to what the future holds!”

A 6-foot-1, 215-pound athlete, Winowich is the No. 194 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.

Winowich has been researching Surace in an effort to learn more about his new teammate. What he has seen has left him impressed.

“I really love his ability to move around the pocket and elongate plays while still keeping his eyes downfield,” Winowich said. “He clearly has the arm talent but I think that just makes him so special.”

