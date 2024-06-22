Four-star forward Tylis Jordan commits to Ole Miss

Four-star forward Tylis Jordan — a consensus top-100 player in the 2025 class — committed to Ole Miss Friday. He chose the Rebels over offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech and LSU.

Jordan is the second four-star commit in the Rebels’ 2025 class, joining guard Patton Pinkins. The Rebels signed four-star center John Bol in their 2024 class in addition to signing 247Sports’ No. 15 transfer portal class in the country.

Jordan, listed at 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, is from Snellville, Georgia. He averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for Shiloh High School in 2023-24 and has averaged 12.1 points per game in his three high school seasons.