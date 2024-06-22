Four-star forward sets official visit date with Nebraska

A class of 2025 prospect has set his official visit date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Four-star forward A’Mare Bynum will take a visit to the Lincoln campus on September 6th.

The big man is listed at 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, and is currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska for the class of 2025. Bynum told recruiting service On3 back in December that he’s excited to see how he fits into Nebraska’s offensive system.

“I like how they play with spacing. They talk to me about how I can really play well and how they see me fit in the program very well. Like bringing the ball up, being the main ball dominant. I would definitely say (our relationship) is great. They came to my game on Friday, and they told me I had a great game.”

Bynum is also receiving looks from Colorado, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Iowa State. His father, Omar, played for Iowa State in the early-2000s.

2025 4⭐️ A’Mare Bynum tells @LeagueRDY he’s locked in an official visit to Nebraska beginning Sept. 6th. Bynum is an athletic, 6-8 forward with good strength and overall build. He can play inside or outside offensively, is a strong rebounder and can protect the rim on the… pic.twitter.com/OrQeWdgXHx — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 21, 2024

