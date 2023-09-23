Four-star forward Micah Robinson breaks down his final four ahead of Saturday commitment

Four-star forward Micah Robinson will be announcing his college decision on Saturday morning, with four programs representing his final cutdown ahead of his commitment.

A 6-foot-6 forward from Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia), Robinson has cut down to the following four schools according to Adam Zagoria:

LSU

TCU

Vanderbilt

Virginia Tech

Robinson, a four-star in the 247Sports Composite, went in depth with USA TODAY High School Sports about his decision. He broke down why he felt the time was right for a commitment as well as what each of his four finalists made his final cutdown.

Scroll down and check out what Robinson had to say about the final four programs in his recruitment!

Micah Robinson on why now was the right time to make his commitment

“I just really feel like this is the perfect time you announce with it being my birthday weekend and all. I’ve been saying that I wanted to announce on my birthday and the way the cards played, it all worked out! Also, I just feel comfortable with my decision, I really feel like this is the place I want to be and a place where I feel needed and wanted.”

Micah Robinson on why LSU basketball made his final four

“One thing that stood out to me about LSU was their consistency in recruiting me and the relationships that I had built with the staff.

“Coach Hamilton (assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton) had initially offered me my sophomore year back when he was at Ole Miss, so I’ve had a relationship with him for a long time, then coach Toppert (assistant coach Cody Toppert) and coach McMahon (head coach Matt McMahon) – I had developed a strong relationship with them as well throughout the process!”

Micah Robinson on why Virginia Tech basketball made his final four

“So, Virginia Tech had originally started recruiting me towards the end of my junior year, and ever since then, I had built a pretty strong relationship with coach Byers (assistant coach J.D. Byers). What stood out about them was that one of the main things coach felt they lacked the year before was having wings players with the ability to attack and finish at the rim, so I feel with my ability to finish/ get to the rim combined with my shooting ability – I felt I could come in a make an early impact to help the team.”

Micah Robinson on why TCU basketball made his final four

“A lot of things stood out to me about TCU, of course, one (thing) being it’s the ‘hometown’ school, but also just their consistency in making me feel like a priority to them. The coaching staff seems invested in how they can help develop me to help me get to where I ultimately want to go.

“But they also see all the things I bring to the table to help the team’s overall success as well!?

Micah Robinson on why Vanderbilt basketball made his final four

“So with Vanderbilt, they were the last school to get in the mix, but ever since coach Stackhouse (head coach Jerry Stackhouse) offered me they made it apparent that I was a priority to them. On my visit, I really got a feel for the family environment that they have there between both the players and the coaching staff,

“And coach Stackhouse is big on playing freshmen, so that stood out to me knowing that I’d be able to come in and work to make an early impact!”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports