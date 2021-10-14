Four-star forward Jett Howard, Juwan Howard's son, commits to Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball is a family program. Well, for the Howards it is.

Jett Howard, a four-star senior out of Florida, is the latest of Juwan Howard's sons to commit to play for their father and the Wolverines.

A 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing, Jett Howard played for highly touted IMG Academy and fielded offers from Florida, Tennessee, LSU, North Carolina State and Georgetown, among others.

"It was a tough decision because I was seriously looking at Tennessee," Howard said, according to 247Sports. "But it was just the family atmosphere obviously because of my dad. I also feel I will have a good opportunity to play right away. I honestly like how everybody is treated the same around the campus. I paid attention to the little things when it came to this recruiting process and that stood out along with the culture and environment of the program."

IMG Academy's Jett Howard slam dunks during a January game at Riverview High School.

Jace Howard, a sophomore guard, is another son on the team.

Michigan has enjoyed a recent string of commitments the past few weeks.

Gregg Glenn, a 2022 power forward, committed on Oct. 5 and Christian Anderson, a 2024 point guard, committed on Oct. 6.

In August, heralded 2022 center Tarris Reed announced his pledge to Michigan. He, Glenn and Jett Howard join guard Dug McDaniel in the Wolverines 2022 recruiting class.

Each is a four-star recruit and, before Jett Howard's commitment, Michigan had the ninth-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the country and second-ranked 2022 class in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State and narrowly ahead of Indiana (No. 11 in the country).

