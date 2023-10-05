Four-star forward Isaiah Elohim commits to Arkansas basketball

After going nearly a year with zero commits in the 2024 class, Arkansas basketball and head coach Eric Musselman have picked up two high-profile pledges in less than a month.

Isaiah Elohim, a small forward out of Chatsworth, Calif., solidified his commitment to the Razorbacks on Thursday morning on social media. According to 247sports.com, Elohim is the 42nd-ranked recruit in the country and chose Arkansas over Kansas and Villanova.

1000% Committed Thank you to everyone that stuck by me through the ups and downs God Bless🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4tOQXbnkCm — Isaiah Elohim (@ElohimIsaiah) October 5, 2023

The California native joins Jalen Shelley (Mo.) in Arkansas' 2024 class, which now ranks 14th in the country and second in the SEC. Shelley, another four-star small forward, gave Musselman his pledge on Sept. 11.

Elohim plays high school basketball for Sierra Canyon, one of the premier programs in the country. Last season, Elohim played alongside No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier and Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Eric Rossi, National Basketball Director at 247sports, provided the following scouting report on Elohim:

"A physically strong and tough wing, Isaiah Elohim burst onto the national scene early because of his ability to score from the mid range and around the rim."

"At 6-foot-5 he has good length, a strong body and well above average instincts for getting to the rim and scoring around defenders and through contact. He is an effective pull-up jump shooter from 17 feet and in who just needs more reps on his shot to become a more consistent shooter from deep."

Arkansas still has two more exhibitions, against UT Tyler and Purdue, before opening its season Nov. 6 against Alcorn State.

