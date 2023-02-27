Four-star Florida State commit Kam Davis expected to visit Colorado this spring

This has become the norm. With the hiring of Deion Sanders, highly ranked recruits are lining up for visits to Boulder.

This time it is four-star 2024 running back Kam Davis, who is set to visit Colorado this spring, according to Chad Simmons of On3. Davis is committed to Florida State, but he is set to take visits to Colorado, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

Davis has a ton of offers, including Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame and Oregon, among others. However, the intrigue to join an up-and-coming team such as Colorado and play for Deion Sanders might have a lot of appeals.

Davis was recently at the Under Armour Camp and showing off his skills. Here’s him running the 40-yard dash:

Davis has been catching a lot of eyes lately, and his high school tape has everybody buzzing with his potential.

Under Armour Atlanta camp this weekend is loaded‼️ Kam Davis (@Kam_Davis24) is one of those dudes. No. 44 in the ESPN Jr. 300, a UA All-American, and he’s committed to Florida State 🔥 #NoleFamily @UANextFootball | #UANext pic.twitter.com/evm4fIJbYi — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) February 22, 2023

He is another highly-recruited class of 2024 recruit that the Buffs are interested in, and all of this is possible because of Coach Prime.

Davis would be another massive addition to Colorado and would become one of the biggest factors in the Buffs’ offense if he decides to leave Florida State and come to Boulder.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Related

Colorado men's basketball recap: Buffs fall short of upsetting No. 4 UCLA Pac-12 football preseason QB rankings, per Athlon Sports Colorado women's basketball recap: No. 21 Buffs close out regular season with a W

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire