Four-star Florida defensive lineman includes Ohio State in top seven

The 2022 early signing period has more or less come and gone for Ohio State and other college football teams. And while there will still be some additions up until the traditional signing day in February, it’s time that the main focus turns toward the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The Buckeyes have two players committed to the class so far, but that number is sure to change and increase as time goes on.

On that note, four-star defensive back Derrick LeBlanc has Ohio State on his radar, so much so that he included OSU in his top seven teams Thursday. The others in the mix for the Osceola, Florida native include UCF, Clemson, Miami (FL), Penn State, Florida, and Oklahoma.

FINAL 7 …

committing soon . pic.twitter.com/DnvsBiTiFE — Derrick Leblanc 🚶🏾‍♂️ (@getrightderrick) December 23, 2021

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, LeBlanc is rated as the No. 13 defensive lineman and 84th overall prospect in the class. There is no timetable yet known for a decision, but as one starts to materialize, we’ll continue to stay on top of it.

List

Top ten 2022 national recruiting classes after the early signing period based on average talent rating