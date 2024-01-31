Four-star Florida cornerback Gregory Xavier Thomas announces Colorado offer

Since his hiring, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has heavily recruited the state of Florida. Notable Sunshine State prospects who’ve signed with the Buffs include Cormani McClain, Asaad Waseem, Isaiah Hardge and five-star incoming freshman Jordan Seaton.

Now, Sanders and CU cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis are going after class of 2025 Florida CB Gregory Xavier Thomas, a four-star recruit who announced an offer from the Buffs on Wednesday. Thomas is ranked as the No. 25 CB in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Other offers that Thomas has reported in recent days include Michigan State, Louisville, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Georgia Tech.

Here’s what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote on Thomas:

A physically imposing defensive back prospect with a monster ceiling given how he moves for someone his size. Measured just over 6-foot-1, 190 pounds as a freshman and looks to be even bigger now. Earned a starting role as a junior at the Power Five factory that is American Heritage and found instant success, getting snaps at both cornerback and safety.

Two other American Heritage prospects also announced offers from Colorado on Wednesday: 2026 wide receiver Jamar Denson and 2026 quarterback Dia Bell.

