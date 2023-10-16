Four-star Florida commit could take official visit to Texas

Four-star class of 2024 wide receiver Izaiah Williams committed to Florida in May, but that hasn’t stopped other schools from recruiting him.

The University of Texas is the latest program to throw its hat in the ring, and Williams is considering an official visit to Austin as a result, according to Gators Online.

“That’s a pretty big offer,” Williams said. “Since when I first started getting recruited, I’ve been wanting that offer.”

Williams maintains that he’s “still locked in with Florida,” but there’s no denying that he’s keeping his options open. The Gators are supposed to host him for the Arkansas game over the first weekend of November, and Williams is an expected early enrollee.

If the Longhorns are going to sweep in and steal him, they’ll have to act quickly. Although he now attends Carrollwood Day in the Tampa area, Williams lived in Texas for seven years as a child.

Williams is a four-star recruit, according to the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major recruiting services. He’s ranked No. 334 overall and No. 58 among receivers in the class of 2024.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire