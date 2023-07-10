Four-star Edwin Spillman has Tennessee football, Ohio State in top two, sets commitment date

There are now just two schools in play for Lipscomb Academy football linebacker Edwin Spillman.

The four-star Spillman announced his two finalists — Tennessee and Ohio State — Monday. He'll commit to the Vols or Buckeyes on July 24.

The 6-foot-1, 216-pound linebacker had previously released his top four schools in May, dropping Oklahoma and UAB from his top six. Spillman took visits to every school in his top four — Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia — in June.

Spillman is the No. 5 recruit in Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 24 linebacker in the country. He had 129 tackles, 14.5 of them for loss, last season to lead Lipscomb to its second straight TSSAA Division II-AA state championship.

MORE ON SPILLMAN: From Sierra Leone to Lipscomb Academy: Spillman brothers' hard road to Power Five prospects

WATCHLIST: Top Nashville area high school football linebackers for TSSAA 2023 season

Nate Spillman, Edwin's older brother, is a wide receiver who signed with Tennessee in December.

Spillman, who has 34 Division I offers, is just one member of a talented Mustangs defense that includes Tennessee commit Kaleb Beasley, linebacker Kris Thompson and defensive linemen Tony Carter and Amir Leonard-Jean Charles.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

