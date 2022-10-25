Four-star EDGE Tausili Akana announces top 10 schools
One of the top prospects in the country for the 2023 recruiting class announced his top schools on Tuesday.
Four-star Tausili Akana is rated the No. 1 overall player in Utah and the No. 5 edge in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. Dozens of Power Five programs have extended an offer to the 6-foot-4 playmaker, and he’s had a busy slate of visits over the last few months.
Akana took an official visit to Texas in September for the Alabama game, followed by official visits to LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Now, he’s narrowed his final schools down to 10.
On3 Sports currently list the Longhorns as the favorite in his recruitment, followed by Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
Take a look at which 10 programs made the cut for Akana’s top schools below.
Penn State
Notre Dame
Alabama
Texas A&M
Utah
Oklahoma
LSU
Hawaii
Texas
