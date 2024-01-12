Four-star edge Sharlandiin Strange posts a top-5 that includes Rutgers football

One of the top recruits in the region, Pennsylvania defensive end Sharlandiin Strange unveiled his top five on Thursday, with Rutgers football making the cutdown.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge from Cheltenham High School (Cheltenham, Pennsylvania), Strange has grown into one of the top recruits in the nation. On3 ranks him as the No. 225 player in his class and Stange checks in at >o. 263 in the ESPN300.

He posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) his cutdown on Thursday and it included Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and USC.

This past fall, he had 42 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in seven games. He also had three passes defended as well as three fumbles recovered.

Rutgers currently has one commit in the 2025, Florida quarterback Sean Ashenfelder. A three-star recruit, Ashenfelder was offered by Pittsburgh UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia in addition to Rutgers.

