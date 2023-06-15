Four-star EDGE sets commitment date following official visit to Florida

Following a three-day official visit to the University of Florida, Quince Orchard (Potomac, Maryland) edge rusher Jaylen Harvey has set a commitment date of July 4. He sent out a tweet at the end of his trip to make the date official.

Harvey described the trip as a “great experience” for him and his family, according to Gators Online. The coaching staff went into great detail about the role they see him filling at Florida, which is that of a versatile JACK linebacker. Harvey says he likes the freedom the position gives him and Florida’s coaching staff was impressive overall this weekend.

“Very, very high. I can see myself playing there (at Florida),” Harvey said. “It’s just the players; they keep it real. The coaches are also honest and they aren’t afraid to play freshmen.”

With his commitment less than three weeks away, Harvey’s options appear to be narrowed down to his official visits from this month. Before the Florida trip, he stopped by Penn State, and there are plans to be at Maryland and USC over the next two weeks.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors the Nittany Lions right now with a whopping 91.6%, but a deep dive shows that two predictions with a confidence grade of 60 from October are carrying most of the weight there.

Harvey is a four-star recruit, according to the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services. He comes in at No. 351 nationally and No. 23 among edge rushers in the 2024 class.

Rivals.com is the highest on him, ranking him at No. 215 overall and No. 11 among those playing his position.

