Four-star edge rusher Zion Grady announces commitment

Four-star pass rusher Zion Grady has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Grady decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide after Nick Saban’s retirement. Grady was previously projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Grady’s commitment helps strengthen Ohio State’s No. 1 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have commitments from 19 prospects in the class of 2025. Not too far behind Ohio State are Alabama (nation’s No. 2 recruiting class) and Georgia (nation’s No. 5 recruiting class).

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender plays high school football for Enterprise High School in Enterprise, Alabama. Grady previously played football for Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama.

Grady is ranked as the No. 66 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Grady is the sixth-ranked player in Alabama. He is the No. 6 edge rusher in the country, per 247Sports.

Grady helped Charles Henderson make a state championship game in two consecutive seasons. Last season, the four-star recorded 11 sacks and 87 tackles.

Grady also plays basketball. According to Grady’s social media page, he recorded 108 tackles and 22 sacks in 2022. Grady has already committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC.

The talented pass rusher is an explosive athlete with excellent bend. Grady’s closing speed helps him accumulate sacks on opposing quarterbacks. He’s exactly the sort of pass rusher that should be able to be productive at the next level.

Following Grady’s commitment, Georgia football will turn its focus on to five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson and four-star edge rusher Julius Holly at the position.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire