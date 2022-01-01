Four-Star edge rusher Omari Abor set to announce commitment Sunday

Four-star recruit, Omari Abor, The No. 4 edge rusher in the 2022 class according to 247 Sports composite ratings, is set to announce his college decision on Sunday at the All-American Bowl. As of now, Ohio State has a solid crystal ball prediction to land Abor’s services. The Texas native will be choosing between the Buckeyes, Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Abor did say that he will continue to visit schools after he commits on Sunday. So even if OSU gets the nod, the Buckeye coaching staff will need to continue wooing the defensive end until pen meets paper.

Abor took an official visit to Ohio State in June and seemed to really enjoy his time on campus saying he liked the feel, talking with the coaches, and how they talked about more than just football, but about life too.

Abor would be the second defensive end to join the 2022 Ohio State recruiting class, joining Kenyatta Jackson who is ranked as the No. 7 edge rusher in the nation. The Buckeye’s class currently sits at No. 4 according to 247Sports.

Story continues

List

Top ten 2022 national recruiting classes after the early signing period based on average talent rating

Ohio State named among top five college football jobs by The Athletic

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.