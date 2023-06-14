Four-star edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot lists USC in top six schools

Four-star Kenwood Academy (Chicago) defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot released his top six schools earlier this week. He included USC. His other five finalists are Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and Illinois.

Lightfoot is not certain when he will commit, but is narrowing the field and taking official visits in order to move toward a decision date.

247Sports.com’s Steve Wiltfong has a crystal ball prediction in for the Buckeyes, but Lightfoot is still very high on USC, according to 247Sports.com’s Allen Trieu.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lightfoot is rated the No. 67 prospect nationally and the No. 6 edge rusher in the 247Sports composite. He has already visited Ohio State and has a trip planned to Miami after his USC official visit.

He’s coming off a junior season in which he had 122 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, 18 quarterback hurries, and four broken-up passes.

With USC moving to the Big Ten, it’s undeniable that any recruitment in which USC can beat Ohio State will resonate on many levels. Let’s see if the Trojans can make up ground here.

🚨NEW🚨 4-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot is down to Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Miami, Ohio State and USC He is the No. 60 overall prospect in the On300 rankings👀 Read: https://t.co/31fJxXdEGa pic.twitter.com/T5dEb3oGUO — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 12, 2023

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire