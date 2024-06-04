Four-star edge rusher impressed by Penn State on official visit

Penn State has plenty of work to do in their class of 2025, and while 13 commits on the board right now aren’t quite where they want to be, there’s a chance that number increases substantially over the next couple of weeks following their official visit weekends.

Based on the busy summer calendars for a lot of the top recruits across the country, the Nittany Lions could find themselves battling it out for many of their top targets into the fall.

That would be a bit different than what they experienced in the last cycle, but each year offers various challenges, especially in this new NIL world.

So, coming out of their first major official visit weekend, some information is now being reported about where Penn State stands in the recruitment of those who were on campus.

One they seemed to impress was four-star edge rusher Cedric Works.

This was a late-blooming relationship as they only first offered him in February even after he took his first visit in the fall. However, once they extended a scholarship, things have started to rapidly progress.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ohio native is ranked as the No. 86 player in the country and 11-best at his position by 247Sports.

Without a single defensive lineman committed to their 2025 recruiting class, Deion Barnes is looking to close on a strong note and has become heavily involved in trying to land Works.

Tyler Calvaruso of 247Sports caught up with the edge rusher coming out his visit and it sounds like they have put themselves in solid position to land him. He was able to see the hard-working culture that has been established in his position group and got to know his host Jameial Lyons better and saw how someone with a similar background has succeeded at Penn State (subscription required).

Works has more upcoming official visits on his calendar to see Cincinnati, Florida, and Kentucky. Once those conclude he’s expecting to have a decision before his senior season of high school begins.

