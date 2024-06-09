Four-star edge rusher chooses USC over UCLA, Texas, and Washington

The USC football recruiting effort needs to generate big results this June. We’re beginning to see some actual victories on the trail. Four-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe committed to USC on Sunday, picking the Trojans over UCLA, Texas and Washington.

Getting an edge rusher certainly helps. Getting more resources on the front seven certainly helps. Improving overall defensive depth certainly helps as well. What adds to the value of this recruiting win is that Big Ten competitors from the West Coast missed out on Lowe. USC is benefiting at the expense of the rival Bruins and the Washington Huskies, a team USC needs to be able to surpass — and stay in front of — in the coming years. Not all recruitments are like this, but when backyard competitors in the same conference miss out on the recruit you grab, that’s a double-win. Heads, USC won. Tails, UCLA and Washington lost. Texas also lost as well.

The Trojans will try to gain momentum from this recruitment as they build out their 2025 class and attempt to change impressions about their readiness to compete for championships.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Hayden Lowe has Committed to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 256 EDGE from Los Angeles, CA chose the Trojans over Texas, Washington, & UCLA “Grind Time.”https://t.co/yODznjyD18 pic.twitter.com/9x5inoNuXH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2024

