Four-star EDGE plans to officially visit Auburn this summer

He is only heading into his second season as Auburn’s head football coach, but we have learned early on that Hugh Freeze is fond of the small town of Highland Home, Alabama.

Freeze flipped Highland Home native Keldric Faulk from Florida State during his first recruiting effort, and currently has Keldric’s brother, Jakaleb Faulk, in his 2025 haul. Could 2025 recruit CJ May be the next Highland Home prospect to join Auburn’s roster?

May chose Notre Dame over Auburn last September, but backed off his pledge in February. Since then, he has visited several schools including Auburn, Washington, and Ole Miss. In a recent interview with On3, May shared that his dream is to compete with the Faulk brothers again on the Plains.

“I’ve got family there, one of my 2025 linebackers, (Auburn commit) JaKaleb Faulk, that’s my second cousin, current (Auburn) player right now Keldric Faulk is also my cousin. We’re all a tight family. It’s family, going into college football, the opportunity to play with them, that’s major. It’d be a dream, all three of us, they call it the ‘Highland Home Trifecta.’”

May has not set a date for his Auburn visit, nor has he set a commitment date. He tells Philip Dukes of On3 that he will reveal his top schools after taking his official visits, and will not rush his decision to commit to a program.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire