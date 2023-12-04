Four-star EDGE KingJoseph Edwards sets commitment date, visit to Syracuse

The month of December is officially here and the recruiting trail for Colorado should again be busy.

The Buffs are expected to be major players in the transfer portal, but head coach Deion Sanders is also looking to add talent from the high school ranks following his first season in Boulder.

Late last week, class of 2024 four-star EDGE KingJoseph Edwards narrowed down his top schools to Syracuse, Colorado and Florida State and revealed he will announce his decision on Dec. 19, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Edwards played high school football at Mill Creek in Georgia and shared his thoughts on Colorado with On3:

“Colorado made my final three because they are building a good program and I can make an impact early on. Coach Prime and coach (Nick) Williams are working hard to build a winning team.”

However, Williams, a defensive ends coach, stepped down from Coach Prime’s staff over the weekend and is now headed to Syracuse, so that certainly hurts Colorado’s chances at landing Edwards.

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE KingJoseph Edwards tells me he will announce his Commitment on December 19th The 6’4 230 EDGE will choose between Colorado, Florida State, & Syracuse Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/kBLmpl0cKN pic.twitter.com/03jPkZhf8x — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2023

Edwards is set to visit Syracuse this upcoming weekend, per 247Sports.

