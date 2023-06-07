Four-star edge Kameryn Fountain will join Bear Alexander on USC front seven

According to a report from 247Sports.com’s Steve Wiltfong, four-star Booker T. Washington Atlanta (GA) defensive lineman Kameryn Fountain has committed to USC.

Fountain chose USC over Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and a number of other power five programs. A lot of USC fans felt this particular recruitment rated as a surprise, but given the momentum the Trojans have under Lincoln Riley, maybe this should have been given a greater chance of happening.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What matters most: It did in fact happen.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Kam Fountain is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 6 edge and No. 50 prospect overall for the 2024 class.

The USC Trojans’ 2024 recruiting class has now jumped to No. 14 in the 2024 On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. USC’s class ranks also takes a jump for 2024. The Trojans are now No. 4 in the Big Ten, having previously been ranked No. 18.

With Fountain and top 100 cornerback Dakoda Fields both committing to USC on Monday, the Trojans now have two top-100 prospects on defense in their 2024 class. That’s one more than the program had last cycle (Braylan Shelby).

Advertisement

Fountain, in 2024, will team with Bear Alexander to give USC’s front seven a distinct Georgia flavor.

USC made a big impression on 4-star EDGE Kameryn Fountain and his family on his official visit this weekend. His mother is voicing her support of the Trojans, saying "I can see me now saying “FIGHT ON” WeAreSC: https://t.co/ZyAoXe8L4R pic.twitter.com/ulhrBtMsOv — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) June 5, 2023

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire