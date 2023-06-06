Four-star EDGE Jamonta Waller has ‘great visit’ to Auburn

Jamonta Waller is one of the top football players in the country and Auburn’s top target at EDGE.

Auburn hosted Waller for an official visit over the weekend and the four-star prospect enjoyed his time on the Plains.

“Good man, it was a great visit,” Waller told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “The whole weekend has just been great. We went bowling, we ate at a lot of good places and just being around the coaches, that was great, too.”

The Picayune, Mississippi native included Auburn in his top 10 schools on May 13 and told Clemente that he could be making another trip to the Plains.

He is the No. 102 overall player and No. 9 edge rusher in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Mississippi.

With Auburn recruiting him as a jack linebacker, Waller is being recruited by defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and spent some time with him on the visit.

“Coach Roberts, he’s a cool dude,” Waller said. “He’s real, he’s going to tell you everything that you need to know, I got all my questions answered. He’s a cool dude.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is coming off a dominant junior season for Picayune Memorial High School. He made 106 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 15 games.

