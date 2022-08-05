Four-star EDGE Derion Gullette announces commitment to Texas

Texas has added a key defensive player to their 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star edge Derion Gullette announced his commitment to Texas over Ohio State and Texas A&M on Friday. After missing out on Colton Vasek last week to Oklahoma and likely losing Braylan Shelby to USC tomorrow, landing Gullette is a much needed recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

As a junior in 2021, Gullette recorded 125 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. The Marlin native is rated the No. 8 edge prospect in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to On3.

Its been a crazy journey , but I’m blessed to say that I am committing to the University of Texas! 🤘🏾#HookEm @TexasFootball @CoachSark @CoachChoateUT pic.twitter.com/wUxc9Wafjz — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) August 5, 2022

Gullette becomes the 21st member of Texas’ 2023 class and one of their highest rated prospects on the defensive side of the ball. The Longhorns currently hold the No. 5 class in the country according to 247Sports.

