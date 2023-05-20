Four-star EDGE Danny Okoye reveals top schools

Four-star EDGE Danny Okoye revealed the top 10 schools in his recruitment on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect is rated the No. 1 overall recruit in Oklahoma for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 12 EDGE in the country, according to the On3 industry ranking.

Texas made the cut for Okoye’s top schools alongside Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU and Colorado.

As a junior in 2022, Okoye recorded 43 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire