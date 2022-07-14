Four-star EDGE Damon Wilson announces top five schools

The Longhorns continue to keep their momentum rolling on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class.

Following the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas added nearly a dozen recruits to their 2023 class. The group is currently rated the No. 4 class in the country, and there’s a realistic chance the Horns could finish within the top three when it’s all said and done.

Although Texas hasn’t landed a commitment over the last week, they’ve emerged on over a handful of top schools list. Derion Gullette, Braylan Shelby, Jalen Hale and Vysen Lang are a few prospects to include the Longhorns in their top schools recently.

That trend continued on Wednesday evening with four-star edge Damon Wilson announcing his top five schools. Wilson is rated the No. 5 edge in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Florida, according to On3.

As a junior in 2021, Wilson recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Here’s a look at the final five schools in Wilson’s recruitment.

Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP

