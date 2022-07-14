Four-star EDGE Damon Wilson announces top five schools

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

The Longhorns continue to keep their momentum rolling on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class.

Following the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas added nearly a dozen recruits to their 2023 class. The group is currently rated the No. 4 class in the country, and there’s a realistic chance the Horns could finish within the top three when it’s all said and done.

Although Texas hasn’t landed a commitment over the last week, they’ve emerged on over a handful of top schools list. Derion Gullette, Braylan Shelby, Jalen Hale and Vysen Lang are a few prospects to include the Longhorns in their top schools recently.

That trend continued on Wednesday evening with four-star edge Damon Wilson announcing his top five schools. Wilson is rated the No. 5 edge in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Florida, according to On3.

As a junior in 2021, Wilson recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Here’s a look at the final five schools in Wilson’s recruitment.

1

1

p

p

e

e

F

F

h

h

Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP

1

1

Recommended Stories