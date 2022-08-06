Four-star edge Braylan Shelby commits to USC over Texas

The USC Trojans landed a commitment from four-star edge Braylan Shelby on Saturday.

Texas heavily targeted Shelby throughout his recruitment and will likely continue to attempt to strengthen the relationship ahead of the early signing period. The in-state product is rated the No. 15 edge in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 23 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

On July 13, Shelby announced his top two schools of USC and Texas after taking an official visit to each program in June. However, 247Sports’ Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, entered a crystal ball prediction for Shelby in favor of the Trojans on August 1.

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Braylan Shelby has Committed to USC! The 6’5 235 Edge from Friendswood, TX chose the Trojans over Texas More Here (FREE): https://t.co/XtS9EFF4dZ pic.twitter.com/mlG0vrsb5o — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 6, 2022

With Colton Vasek opting to commit to Oklahoma and Shelby heading to USC, landing four-star edge Derion Gullette on Friday has become all the more important for the Longhorns.

Texas currently holds the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle. With four-star running back Cedric Baxter set to announce his decision on August 10, the Longhorns could jump into the top three soon.

