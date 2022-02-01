Four-star DT Christen Miller sets commitment time

Key Georgia Bulldogs recruiting target Christen Miller has set his commitment time for noon on Feb. 2, 2022. Miller is ranked as a four-star recruit and is considered the No. 14 defensive lineman in the class of 2022.

Miller, who participated in the Adidas All-American Bowl, will decide between Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, and FAMU.

Christen Miller plays high school football for Cedar Grove in Ellenwood, Georgia. Miller is 6-foot-4 and weighs 285 pounds. He projects as a 4-3 defensive tackle or a 3-4 defensive end at the collegiate level.

In addition to football, Miller also plays basketball for Cedar Grove. The four-star prospect could join fellow Cedar Grove teammate Carlton Madden in Georgia’s signing class. Cedar Grove won the 2021 3A state championship in Georgia.

The star defensive tackle has taken recent visits to FAMU, Oregon, and Miami. He is projected to sign with Georgia.

The four-star defensive tackle is a key in-state target for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Miller checks in as the No. 9 ranked player in Georgia.

On tape, Miller frequently beats offensive linemen with his quickness. Miller will continue to add to his frame and is capable of earning immediate playing time wherever he decides to go.

Miller announced his commitment time via Twitter:

I will Be Signing @FBCedarGrove High School Feb2 National signing Day @12 In the Lunch Room!!!!!!!!!!!! #ATGT — Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) January 30, 2022

