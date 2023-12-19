Four-star DT Brandon Brown commits to Texas

247Sports composite four-star defensive tackle Brandon Brown committed to Texas on Tuesday afternoon. The Longhorns on set to bring in a great one for the 2025 recruiting class.

Brown stands just under 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 286 pounds per 247Sports. That he is a college-sized defensive tackle as a junior bodes well for his college ceiling.

The talented tackle from Florida is a huge get for defensive line coach Bo Davis. Defensive line recruiting has improved under the current coaching regime led by defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Texas will look to mold Brown into the type of productive player that current defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy have been this season.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian and company, Brown joins portal transfer Andrew Mukuba and talented recruits in safety Xavier Filsaime and tight end Emaree Winston to commit to Texas in the last two days.

Texas will look to continue its recruiting success with a strong signing day on Wednesday.

