Four-star DT Alex VanSumeren de-commits from Michigan football

Michigan football has lost a member of its 2022 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (Essexville Garber) announced Thursday night via Twitter that he was re-opening his recruitment.

Although I will always be grateful for the opportunity, I am no longer committed to the University of Michigan. My recruitment is open. #thegrindneverstops @AllenTrieu @JoshHelmholdt @TomVH — Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) February 12, 2021

VanSumeren, the younger brother of U-M redshirt junior linebacker Ben VanSumeren, was the longest-tenured member of the Wolverines' recruiting class of '22. He originally committed on Dec. 16, 2019.

Essexville Garber defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren

He is ranked No. 223 overall and the No. 4 prospect in Michigan. VanSumeren has reported offers from Alabama, Michigan State and Penn State, among others. He was a member of the Detroit Free Press 2020 football Dream Team after posting 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior.

Michigan now has five commitments in the 2022 class: Taylor Groves, Kody Jones, Marlin Klein, Davonte Miles (River Rouge) and Connor Jones.

