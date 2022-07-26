Four-star DL Wilky Denaud to announce commitment Wednesday

An important Auburn target has moved up his commitment date and it looks to be good news for the Tigers.

Four-star defensive lineman Wilky Denaud will now announce his commitment Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

The Fort Pierce, Florida native will be deciding between Auburn, FSU, Indiana, and Tennessee.

While listed as a defensive lineman, Auburn is recruiting him as an edge rusher, a role the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Denaud could thrive in. He has plenty of strength to get past opposing lineman and is also capable of playing on the inside to take advantage of matchups.

He is ranked as the No. 337 overall player and No. 47 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 65 player from Florida.

While he is not expected to attend the Big Cat event this weekend he visited Auburn in June and will officially visit for the Penn State game.

