Four-star DL is trending towards Auburn

After landing a talented five-star in Demarcus Riddick, can Hugh Freeze continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail?

He could do just that by landing four-star DL TJ Lindsey to his already impressive 2024 recruiting class.

Lindsey is a top 50 defensive lineman across all recruiting platforms and is beginning to trend toward Auburn. Cole Pinkston of Auburn Live has put in a new prediction that favors Auburn($). He has predicted that Lindsey will commit to Auburn, doing so with 60% confidence.

Lindsey was supposed to be one of several top names to make his way to Auburn this weekend for Big Cat Weekend. However, due to his recent transfer to IMG Academy from Bryant High School in Arkansas, he will not be able to attend.

However, Auburn is high on his radar. He told Pinkston earlier this summer that Auburn has everything that he “would want or need.”

Despite the prediction, Lindsey is still favored to commit to Texas A&M according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, with the Aggies holding a 52.8% advantage. Auburn is next in line with a 34.3% chance to earn Lindsey’s commitment, with Arkansas and Texas trailing. He has one crystal ball prediction for Texas A&M from 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire