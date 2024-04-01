Four-star DL projected to commit to Georgia

Four-star defensive lineman Bryce Davis has been projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs according to On3. Davis recently visited the Georgia football program on March 16.

Davis has also checked out Clemson football this spring. He has an upcoming visited scheduled with Duke on April 13 and an official visit with North Carolina this June.

Bryce Davis plays high school football for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. Davis is ranked as the No. 42 recruit and No. 6 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The four-star is the third-ranked player in North Carolina, per 247Sports.

The Grimsley standout is a good student that also plays high school basketball. Georgia sophomore defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett played high school football for Grimsley.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently visited Bryce Davis at his high school.

Davis has an incredible 6-foot-11 wingspan. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive lineman recorded 92 total tackles and 12 sacks during his sophomore season. Davis is considered both an edge rusher and a defensive lineman. It is unclear with position he would play at the next level.

