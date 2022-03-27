Four-star DL from Philly puts Penn State in his top five

Kevin McGuire
·3 min read
Penn State headed into the first weekend of spring football practices with their eyes on a pretty notable recruiting weekend. And the weekend got off on the right foot with the news that the Nittany Lions were in the top five for in-state four-star defensive lineman Jameial Lyons.

Lyons unveiled his top five on Friday with a post on his Twitter account. As many expected would be the case, Penn State was included in the top five. Early recruiting projections predict Lyons will eventually give his commitment to Penn State (On3 Sports gives Penn State a 98.6% chance of securing the commitment from Lyons, for example).

Penn State’s work on developing defensive linemen over the years has certainly been a draw for recruits playing in the trenches. The ability to mold potential first-round picks at the position such as Odafe Oweh and, perhaps, Arnold Ebiketie is certainly noticed. And Penn State’s efforts to securing the top players within the state are well-documented, some years yielding better results than others.

Lyons’ top five reveal included West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Illinois, and Cincinnati.

Jameial Lyons’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

7

26

Rivals

3

16

35

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

241

4

34

247 Composite

3

464

13

38

Vitals

Hometown

Philadelphia, PA

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-4

Weight

245

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 30, 2021

  • Attends football camp on June 25, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on July 31, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on September 18, 2021

  • Attends Junior Day on January 29, 2022

Offers

  • Penn State

  • Boston College

  • Bowling Green

  • Cincinnati

  • Illinois

  • Maryland

  • Massachusetts

  • Nebraska

  • Pittsburgh

  • Virginia Tech

  • West Virginia

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

