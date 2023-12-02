Four-star DL, No. 1 recruit in South Carolina crystal balled to Clemson

A four-star defensive lineman recruit has been crystal balled to Clemson.

Four 247Sports insiders have crystal balled four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams to commit to Clemson. Adams is the No. 12 defensive lineman prospect in the class of 2025 and the No. 1 overall recruit in South Carolina. He will announce his commitment on Sunday.

The Florence, South Carolina, native holds 15 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina, LSU and Louisville.

Clemson has four verbal commitments to its 2025 class: four-star running back Gideon Davidson, four-star offensive tackle Easton Ware, three-star quarterback Blake Hebert and three-star tight end Logan Brooking.

Adams was spotted wearing Clemson gloves in his state championship game on Saturday.

Something of interest, South Florence DL Amare Adams, ranked as the #1 player in South Carolina for the class of 2025, is rocking #Clemson gloves for his state title matchup vs. Westside. pic.twitter.com/46h083Ot4l — Chase Justice WYFF 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire