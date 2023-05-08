Four-star DL Nigel Smith releases top 8, includes Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to build off the success they had in the 2023 recruiting cycle with another top-five class in 2024. As they get ready for the jump to the SEC, there’s an emphasis on adding talent to the defensive front.
One of the blue-chip prospects they’ve been pursuing is four-star Melissa defensive lineman Nigel Smith. Smith is a top 100 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports composite rankings and also at Rivals.
On Monday, Smith released his top eight, including the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Rutgers Scarlett Knights.
Smith is a versatile defensive line prospect that can help the Oklahoma Sooners as both a defensive end and as an interior defensive lineman. He’s already got great size and a natural ability to rush the passer.
Nigel Smith is quick off the ball, getting into the backfield fast in one-gap schemes. He has a relentless motor that’s willing to chase the ballcarrier from the backside.
With his ability to play in three and four-man defensive fronts, Nigel Smith is a perfect fit for Brent Venables and Ted Roof’s defense at the University of Oklahoma.
Nigel Smith’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm resubmitted FutureCasts after moving OUInsider to the Rivals network. Geoffrey Ketchum of OrangeBloods, covering the Texas Longhorns, issued a prediction favoring the Sooners back in February.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Oklahoma Sooners favored to land Smith. Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop and Sam Spiegelman have submitted On3 predictions favoring the Sooners.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
107
20
17
Rivals
4
75
10
9
247Sports
4
110
20
15
247 Composite
4
73
14
10
On3 Recruiting
4
159
34
14
On3 Consensus
4
88
15
11
Vitals
Hometown
Melissa, Texax
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-5
264 lbs
Recruitment
Offered January 27, 2022
Unofficial Visit for Bedlam in 2022.
Attends Junior Day on January 28, 2023.
Notable Offers
Baylor
Florida State
Miami
Minnesota
Missouri
Ole Miss
TCU
Forgot to add The Hidden Leaf Village but what y’all think? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/zLfKbqSH1F
— Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) May 8, 2023
