Four-star DL Nigel Smith releases top 8, includes Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to build off the success they had in the 2023 recruiting cycle with another top-five class in 2024. As they get ready for the jump to the SEC, there’s an emphasis on adding talent to the defensive front.

One of the blue-chip prospects they’ve been pursuing is four-star Melissa defensive lineman Nigel Smith. Smith is a top 100 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports composite rankings and also at Rivals.

On Monday, Smith released his top eight, including the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Rutgers Scarlett Knights.

Smith is a versatile defensive line prospect that can help the Oklahoma Sooners as both a defensive end and as an interior defensive lineman. He’s already got great size and a natural ability to rush the passer.

Nigel Smith is quick off the ball, getting into the backfield fast in one-gap schemes. He has a relentless motor that’s willing to chase the ballcarrier from the backside.

With his ability to play in three and four-man defensive fronts, Nigel Smith is a perfect fit for Brent Venables and Ted Roof’s defense at the University of Oklahoma.

Nigel Smith’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm resubmitted FutureCasts after moving OUInsider to the Rivals network. Geoffrey Ketchum of OrangeBloods, covering the Texas Longhorns, issued a prediction favoring the Sooners back in February.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Oklahoma Sooners favored to land Smith. Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop and Sam Spiegelman have submitted On3 predictions favoring the Sooners.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 107 20 17 Rivals 4 75 10 9 247Sports 4 110 20 15 247 Composite 4 73 14 10 On3 Recruiting 4 159 34 14 On3 Consensus 4 88 15 11

Vitals

Hometown Melissa, Texax Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-5 Weight 264 lbs

Recruitment

Offered January 27, 2022

Unofficial Visit for Bedlam in 2022.

Attends Junior Day on January 28, 2023.

Notable Offers

Twitter

Forgot to add The Hidden Leaf Village but what y’all think? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/zLfKbqSH1F — Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) May 8, 2023

