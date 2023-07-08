Four-star DL Malik Blocton commits to Auburn

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff will end the week on a high note, as they have locked in their 10th commitment of the 2024 cycle.

Malik Blocton, a four-star defensive lineman from Pike Road High School, announced Saturday that he has committed to Auburn. He chooses the Tigers over Texas, Alabama, Florida, and Troy.

The decision to stay close to home is a win for Freeze, as Blocton stated that he would like to win SEC Freshman of the Year, and felt that Auburn or Texas would be the top programs to help him accomplish that goal.

Blocton told Christian Clemente of 247Sports that the main thing that stands out to him about Auburn is that has made sure to make him feel like a priority.

“What sticks out about Auburn is they’ve been consistent. No matter who was the coach, who was the D-line coach, they always been there, they always been pushing for me hard. Now with this new coaching staff, Coach (Jeremy) Garrett, he offered me back at Liberty so me and him already had a connection. It feels like a good spot for me.”

Blocton is the No. 24 prospect from the state of Alabama and the No. 43 defensive lineman for the 2024 class. He stands 6-4 and weighs 275, and is the first lineman to commit to the Tigers for this cycle.

