Four-star DL Justice Finkley commits to Texas over Alabama, Colorado

It’s been a good week for Texas on and off the field. Saturday saw a convincing win over Louisiana at home. A ton of momentum is going to be carried into a tough environment at Arkansas.

Recruiting has been a strong suit as well, especially on the defensive line. Coach Bo Davis has been doing miracle work with some of the country’s top prospects.

After back-to-back commitments from Jaray Bledsoe and J’Mond Tapp last Monday, another defensive lineman has decided to jump into the class.

Four-star Justice Finkley committed to Texas over Alabama and Colorado on Thursday afternoon. Being from Trussville, AL, Steve Sarkisian was able to go into his old stomping ground and get a win over Nick Saban.

Finkley and his family took an official visit to Austin on July 25. He got to meet with Sarkisian himself and Pete Kwiatkowski, his main recruiter per 247Sports. Where the four-star will play in the defensive coordinator’s defense is yet to be known.

With a move to the SEC pending, stocking up in the trenches was going to be critical for Texas. After Tom Herman’s recruiting classes were built based on skill position players, Sarkisian’s staff has heavily focused on the defensive line.

A huge victory over the Crimson Tide in their own backyard.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Justice Finkley has just Committed to Texas, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’2 260 DL from Trussville, AL chose the Longhorns over Alabama and Colorado.@JusticeFinkley More Here (FREE): https://t.co/dketRoJpte pic.twitter.com/CRj2VSeMRX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 9, 2021

On the 247Sports composite, Finkley ranks as the No. 112 overall player and the No. 19 defensive lineman in the country. Within the state of Alabama, he is the No. 6 prospect.

Although Kwiatkowski can be credited with this recruiting victory, Bo Davis has done a remarkable job across the defensive line. Most of his work has been outside of the state of Texas as well.

Four-star DL Justice Finkley (AL)

Four-star DL Jaray Bledsoe (TX)

Four-star edge J’Mond Tapp (LA)

Four-star DL Kristopher Ross (TX)

Four-star edge Derrick Brown (TX)

Four-star DL Aaron Bryant (MS)

Four-star DL Zac Swanson (UT)

The best part is, Finkley could be the best of the bunch.

He could end up playing the same role Ovie Oghoufo did over the weekend against Louisiana. Potentially at jack as well.

Finkley’s 6-4, 255-pound frame will not be big enough to play inside from the beginning. If Davis wants him to get there, some serious lifting and weight gain will have to occur.

