Four-star DL Jeremiah McCloud commits to Florida over Georgia

Four-star defensive tackle commitment Jeremiah McCloud recently announced his decommitment from Mississippi State. McCloud just committed to the Florida Gators over the Georgia Bulldogs.

McCloud was projected to commit to Florida. McCloud visited the University of Georgia in March.

McCloud plays high school football for Gadsden County High School in Havana, Florida. McCloud is the No. 15 defensive tackle in the class of 2025 and the No. 45 recruit in Florida, according to Rivals.

“I know I’m the motivation they see me they see a hero,” said McCloud after committing the Gators. Georgia remains a team to watch for McCloud. Florida has a difficult schedule in 2024 and could be forced to make some coaching changes if things go astray for the Gators.

McCloud was honored to receive an offer from Georgia football over a month ago. “That’s every kid’s dream — to get offered by Georgia,” said McCloud to Rivals.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 DL Jeramiah McCloud has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 300 DL from Havana, FL was previously Committed to Mississippi State “I know I’m the motivation they see me they see a hero ✈️”https://t.co/NkTzbfmAjM pic.twitter.com/mxVMXl3N8q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 2, 2024

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have eight commitments in the class of 2025, including one from defensive lineman Stephon Shivers. The Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 14 recruiting class and are sixth in the SEC, but there’s a long way before national signing day. Florida has four commitments and the nation’s No. 49 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire